No. 1 Cherry Creek captures Centennial League title with 50-0 win over No. 4 Eaglecrest

The Bruins looked dominant on Saturday afternoon, jumping out to a 29-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.

AURORA, Colo. — The defending 5A football champions appear to be well on their way to becoming the repeat 5A football champions.

What was billed as a fierce Centennial League title showdown on Saturday afternoon turned into a laugher, as No. 1 Cherry Creek blitzed No. 4 Eaglecrest by a final of 50-0.

The Bruins were up 29-0 after the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns by James Walker II and a botched Raptors punt that led to another six points. Linebacker Henry Lamar added a pick-six before halftime and the game was all but over, eventually going to a running clock in the third quarter.

Cherry Creek will be the No. 1 seed in 5A when CHSAA releases the playoff brackets on Sunday, while Eaglecrest should make the field despite Saturday's underwhelming showing.

Only eight teams from each classification will make the postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.