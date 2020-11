The Bruins earned a 29-6 win on Friday night and will play Pomona in the semifinals next week.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — No. 1 Cherry Creek football is moving on.

The Bruins rolled past No. 8 Regis by a score of 29-6 on Friday night at Stutler Bowl, earning a spot in the 5A semifinals next week.

Creek will meet Pomona with a spot in the state championship game on the line after the Panthers beat Eaglecrest 49-19 on Friday.