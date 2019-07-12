For the fourth time in seven years, they did it again.

Pine Creek is the 2019 4A football state champion.

The Eagles took down Broomfield by a final score of 34-3 on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High to claim the title.

David "DM3" Moore III had another strong performance, rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Gavin Herberg threw for a touchdown and added another one on the ground and Eddie Kyle had a touchdown catch and a pick-six late to put the exclamation point on the victory.

Broomfield played a competitive first half, going into the break down 7-3, but the second half belonged to Pine Creek.

As mentioned, the Eagles will add the 2019 trophy next to their championships from 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Pine Creek finished the season 13-1 with the lone loss coming to 5A Valor Christian.

