No. 7 Fairview gets tested, but ends regular season undefeated

The Knights were tested but able to secure a victory in the season finale.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Fairview Knights finished their season Friday night undefeated. In many games, they've burned through opponents in routs.

Friday was not the same.

They found themselves down by a point in the fourth quarter, 36-35.

The Castle View Sabercats battled the entire way and had some incredible plays as well.

When Fairview was up 14-0 in the first half and senior Liam Huber's 40-yard run took them inside the 10, the game looked to be out of reach.

But the Sabercats stepped up, stopping the Knights on the one-yard line for a turnover on downs and driving 99 yards down the field.

The game was a shootout. All momentum seemed to have shifted to the Cats when they scored a touchdown to cut it to 35-34 and then capitalized on a risky two-point conversion to snag a one-point lead.

But after a failed onside kick attempt it took one play for Fairview Sr. QB Liam O'Brien to hit WR Grant Page in the end zone to regain the lead.

"We just needed a big play. Castle View is a great team," Page said postgame.

Page was able to high step his way for one more touchdown and ice the game later in the fourth quarter.

"We're just warriors. We never give up."