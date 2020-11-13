x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

HS Football

No. 10 Ralston Valley finishes 2020 regular season with win over Arvada West

The Mustangs beat the Wildcats by a score of 35-7 on Thursday night to improve to 4-2.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley football team finished the 2020 regular season on a positive note Thursday night, defeating Arvada West by a score of 35-7 and finishing with a 4-2 record. 

The Wildcats fell to 1-5, while the No. 10 ranked Mustangs will await the CHSAA 5A playoff bracket released on Sunday. 

Only eight teams in each classification will participate in the postseason and battle for a state championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday morning!

RELATED: No. 2 Valor Christian powers past No. 8 Ralston Valley

RELATED: No. 4 Pomona beats No. 6 Ralston Valley with field goal as time expires