No. 10 Ralston Valley finishes 2020 regular season with win over Arvada West

The Mustangs beat the Wildcats by a score of 35-7 on Thursday night to improve to 4-2.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley football team finished the 2020 regular season on a positive note Thursday night, defeating Arvada West by a score of 35-7 and finishing with a 4-2 record.

The Wildcats fell to 1-5, while the No. 10 ranked Mustangs will await the CHSAA 5A playoff bracket released on Sunday.

Only eight teams in each classification will participate in the postseason and battle for a state championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.