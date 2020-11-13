No. 10 Ralston Valley finishes 2020 regular season with win over Arvada West

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley football team finished the 2020 regular season on a positive note Thursday night, defeating Arvada West by a score of 35-7 and finishing with a 4-2 record.
The Wildcats fell to 1-5, while the No. 10 ranked Mustangs will await the CHSAA 5A playoff bracket released on Sunday.
Only eight teams in each classification will participate in the postseason and battle for a state championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
