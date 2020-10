The Falcons scored at least 40 points in their third straight game to start the 2020 season.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Another week, another high scoring night for No. 10 Skyline.

The Falcons beat rival Longmont by a final score of 51-38 on Friday night at Everly-Montgomery Field, improving to 3-0 on the 2020 season. The Trojans dropped to 1-2 on the year.

Skyline has now scored at least 40 points in all three of their games to start the year off hot on offense.