PARKER, Colorado — No. 2 ranked Columbine, like everyone else, waited a long time to start their 2020 football season.

The Rebels did not disappoint.

Columbine visited Rock Canyon on Thursday night and ran out to a 37-0 lead late into the third quarter before cruising to a 39-13 victory.

Columbine hosts Arvada West next Friday while Rock Canyon will visit Valor Christian.