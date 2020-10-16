No. 2 Dakota Ridge keeps rolling in 4A with big win over Bear Creek

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Riding strong performances from Dante Capoulungo and Charlie Offerdahl, No. 2 Dakota Ridge football jumped ahead of Bear Creek early Thursday night and never looked back.
The Eagles beat the Bears by a final score of 48-14 and improved to 2-0 early in the 2020 season.
Dakota Ridge entered the night trailing only Pine Creek in the state's 4A football rankings provided by CHSAA on their official website.
