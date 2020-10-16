No. 2 Dakota Ridge keeps rolling in 4A with big win over Bear Creek

The Eagles beat the Bears by a final score of 48-14 and improved to 2-0 early in the 2020 season.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Riding strong performances from Dante Capoulungo and Charlie Offerdahl, No. 2 Dakota Ridge football jumped ahead of Bear Creek early Thursday night and never looked back.

Dakota Ridge entered the night trailing only Pine Creek in the state's 4A football rankings provided by CHSAA on their official website.