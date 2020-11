The Tigers advanced to the semifinals with a dominant 41-6 win over the Cougars on Friday night.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — No. 2 Holy Family football is hungry for the 3A state championship.

The Tigers looked the part of a title team on Friday night, beating No. 7 Evergreen by a score of 41-6 to advance to the 3A football semifinals.

Holy Family is now 7-0 on the year and will face the Durango / Lutheran winner in the next round. Evergreen wrapped up the 2020 season at 4-3.