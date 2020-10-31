No. 2 Valor Christian keeps rolling with big win against Castle View

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Valor Christian Eagles are scary good.
The team improved to 4-0 on the 2020 season Friday night, defeating Castle View by a final score of 63-21. It was the first time this season the Eagles didn't pitch a shutout, but they had more than enough offense for the big win.
They finish their season with games against ThunderRidge and Highlands Ranch before the playoffs. The Sabercats are now 2-2 on the year.
Watch the extended highlights above and catch more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Sunday morning!