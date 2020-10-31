x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

HS Football

No. 2 Valor Christian keeps rolling with big win against Castle View

The Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season and scored a 63-21 victory over the Sabercats.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Valor Christian Eagles are scary good. 

The team improved to 4-0 on the 2020 season Friday night, defeating Castle View by a final score of 63-21. It was the first time this season the Eagles didn't pitch a shutout, but they had more than enough offense for the big win. 

They finish their season with games against ThunderRidge and Highlands Ranch before the playoffs. The Sabercats are now 2-2 on the year. 

Watch the extended highlights above and catch more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Sunday morning! 

RELATED: Valor earns big win in the rain over Mountain Vista

RELATED: Schulte leads Valor Christian to 5A boys golf state championship