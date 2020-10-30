No. 3 Columbine football moves to 4-0 to start 2020 season

The Rebels handled Mullen on Thursday night at Jeffco Stadium by a score of 32-3.

LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Columbine football looks nearly unbeatable to start the 2020 season.

The No. 3 Rebels' performance on Thursday night was solid on both sides of the football, as they beat Mullen by a score of 32-3 at Jeffco Stadium.

Columbine improved to 4-0 on the year and has yet to have a game decided by fewer than 16 points. The Mustangs are now 1-2 after their week one game was ruled no contest due to a positive coronavirus test.