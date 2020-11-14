No. 3 Pomona wins Jeffco League title with 14-11 win over No. 5 Columbine

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — We might see this matchup again in 2020.
No. 3 Pomona edged No. 5 Columbine on Friday night by a score of 14-11, earning the Panthers the Jeffco League championship and a perfect 6-0 regular season. The Rebels finished at 4-1.
Pomona will assuredly make the playoffs when the 5A bracket is released on Sunday, with Columbine also a near-lock based on a strong regular season and close loss on Friday.
Only eight teams from each classification will make the postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
