No. 4 Pomona beats No. 6 Ralston Valley with field goal as time expires

The Panthers defeated the Mustangs on Friday night by a final of 17-14.

ARVADA, Colo. — The rivalry game between Pomona and Ralston Valley lived up to the hype on Friday night at the NAAC. 

The No. 4 Panthers and No. 6 Mustangs played a defensive battle that came down to the final seconds. With the score tied 14-14, Pomona's Joevannie Rosales kicked a 40-yard field as time expired to win the game by a final of 17-14. 

These two teams always play great battles, but this was one of the best. A rematch in the playoffs would be a dream for anyone who's a fan of Colorado HS football. 

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Saturday morning!

