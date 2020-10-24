No. 4 Pomona beats No. 6 Ralston Valley with field goal as time expires

The Panthers defeated the Mustangs on Friday night by a final of 17-14.

ARVADA, Colo. — The rivalry game between Pomona and Ralston Valley lived up to the hype on Friday night at the NAAC.

The No. 4 Panthers and No. 6 Mustangs played a defensive battle that came down to the final seconds. With the score tied 14-14, Pomona's Joevannie Rosales kicked a 40-yard field as time expired to win the game by a final of 17-14.

These two teams always play great battles, but this was one of the best. A rematch in the playoffs would be a dream for anyone who's a fan of Colorado HS football.