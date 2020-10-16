No. 4 Pomona football continues dominant start to 2020 season

LAKEWOOD, Colorado — The Pomona Panthers football team looks unstoppable to start the 2020 season.
Fresh off a 35-0 win in their season opener, the Panthers were back it again on Thursday night, taking care of Lakewood by a final of 42-0.
Pomona jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, leading 28-0 at halftime.
The Panthers have a huge game next Friday night against Ralston Valley, while Lakewood will take on Columbine.
