No. 4 Pomona football continues dominant start to 2020 season

The Panthers defeated Lakewood on Thursday night by a final score of 42-0.

LAKEWOOD, Colorado — The Pomona Panthers football team looks unstoppable to start the 2020 season.

Fresh off a 35-0 win in their season opener, the Panthers were back it again on Thursday night, taking care of Lakewood by a final of 42-0.

Pomona jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, leading 28-0 at halftime.

The Panthers have a huge game next Friday night against Ralston Valley, while Lakewood will take on Columbine.