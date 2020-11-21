No. 4 Pomona runs past No. 5 Eaglecrest, earns spot in 5A semifinals

The Panthers will face Cherry Creek next week with a spot in the 5A state championship game on the line.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The No. 4 Pomona Panthers are in the final four.

They beat No. 5 Eaglecrest on Friday night at Valor Christian High School by a score of 49-19 to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Eaglecrest jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the second quarter, but Pomona responded with two touchdowns before halftime and never looked back on their way to the 30-point win.

Next up for the Panthers is a date with No. 1 Cherry Creek next week, with the winner earning a spot in the 5A championship game.