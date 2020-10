In a battle of the Mustangs it was Ralston Valley improving to 2-0 on the 2020 season with a 21-3 win.

ARVADA, Colo. — It was the Mustangs vs. the Mustangs on Thursday night at the NAAC.

In the end, Ralston Valley rode a strong defensive effort to a 21-3 win and moved to 2-0 on the young 2020 season.

For Mullen, it was their first game of the year after a positive COVID-19 case forced them to call Week 1 a "no contest." They now sit at 0-1 officially to start the season.