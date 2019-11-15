LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It was a quiet Thursday night on the prep football scene, except under the lights at Jeffco Stadium.

No. 6 Columbine stretched its lead out to 36-0 over No. 11 Smoky Hill in the third quarter before prevailing by a final of 43-14.

Columbine will face the winner of No. 3 Valor Christian and No. 19 Mountain Vista in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday morning.

