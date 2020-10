The Raptors pulled out a 43-42 win after the Wolves missed a field goal in the final seconds.

AURORA, Colo. — Two weeks, two thrilling games to start 2020 for Eaglecrest High School.

The No. 7 Raptors pulled out a 43-42 win over No. 6 Grandview on Thursday night after the Wolves missed a field goal in the final seconds that would have won the game.

Both teams figure to be in the mix for a state championship this season and a rematch could very well be in the cards come playoff time.