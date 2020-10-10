No. 9 Eaglecrest defeats No. 10 Cherokee Trail in wild Week 1 shootout

The Raptors and Cougars played a back-and-forth affair that ended with a mind-boggling 62-50 win for Eaglecrest.

AURORA, Colo. — It was one of the craziest Week 1 games in recent high school football memory.

In the end, No. 9 Eaglecrest outlasted No. 10 Cherokee Trail by a final score of 62-50 in a game that easily topped the century mark for points.

Both teams proved they have plenty of offensive prowess to make them state title contenders in 2020, with the Raptors scoring just enough to move to 1-0 on the young season.