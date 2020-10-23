No. 9 Fairview shuts out Fossil Ridge to move to 3-0 on 2020 season

The Knights beat the Sabercats by a final score of 47-0 on Thursday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — No. 9 Fairview football is perfect through three weeks of the 2020 season.

The Knights beat Fossil Ridge by a final score of 47-0 on Thursday night at French Field. The Sabercats entered the game at 2-0, but suffered their first defeat of the year.

They'll look to get back on track next week with a game against Poudre, while Fairview will take on Legacy. Both teams are halfway through their season, but will get a seventh game regardless of if they make the playoffs or not.