The Indians and Eagles stayed close early before Loveland pulled away for the 49-23 victory.

LITTLETON, Colo. — It was battle of top-10 teams in 4A on Thursday night, with one serving up an impressive victory.

No. 9 Loveland started its 2020 season with a bang, topping No. 8 Heritage by a final score of 49-23.

The Indians will host Greeley Central next Friday night while the Eagles will look to bounce back in a road game at Windsor.