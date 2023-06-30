UNC hosts hundreds of football players for 'mega' camp

Greeley was the spot to be for hopeful high school and junior college football players!

GREELEY, Colo. — Most people have a typical idea of what a summer football camp looks like: Practices, drills, scrimmages.

That was exactly that — but WAY bigger.

The University of Northern Colorado hosted a 'mega' camp this June, but an estimated 600 high school and junior college football players participated in the highly-attended event in Greeley.

Many players from local Colorado high schools participated, as well as some from across the country.

"It's a great turnout. Actually, better than we would hoped for in our first year of doing it," said Ed Lamb, who is entering his first season as the head coach of the UNC Bears. "Being around the boys, being around football, it's our idea of heaven on earth."

