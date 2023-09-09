Northglenn tops Thornton in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Norsemen defeated the Trojans 49-35 in the I-25 Bowl rivalry game.

THORNTON, Colo — There's nothing like a historic rivalry to ignite the 9Preps Game of the Week.

The Northglenn and Thornton football teams met for their annual I-25 rivalry game on Friday night, with the Norsemen coming away with a 49-35 win over the Trojans.

Northglenn improves to 3-0 overall this season with the win, while Thornton falls to 0-3.

