Northridge takes down Thompson Valley in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Grizzlies defeated the Eagles 24-14 on Friday night.

GREELEY, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week brought us to Northern Colorado for a matchup between Northridge and Thompson Valley!

The Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA poll, got back on track after their first loss of the season last week, with a 24-14 victory over the Eagles.

Northridge senior Jayden Marquez was named the 'King of the Night' as the game MVP by 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange.

Northridge improves to 7-1 overall, while Thompson Valley falls to 5-3.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

Congrats to the Northridge football squad for grabbing the W in our 9NEWS Game of the Week 🎥🏈



See you Saturday and Sunday morning on the Prep Rally! 😎 #9sports pic.twitter.com/duY9TTPvCk — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) October 22, 2022

