Northridge takes down Thompson Valley in 9Preps Game of the Week

GREELEY, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week brought us to Northern Colorado for a matchup between Northridge and Thompson Valley!
The Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA poll, got back on track after their first loss of the season last week, with a 24-14 victory over the Eagles.
Northridge senior Jayden Marquez was named the 'King of the Night' as the game MVP by 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange.
Northridge improves to 7-1 overall, while Thompson Valley falls to 5-3.
