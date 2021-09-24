Palmer Ridge football takes down Lakewood on the road

The Bears, who are the No. 1 team in Class 4A, defeated the 5A Tigers 35-7 at Jeffco Stadium on Friday night.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — If this was a test for the Palmer Ridge football team, the Bears passed with flying colors.

Palmer Ridge, the No. 1 team in the Class 4A CHSAA rankings, traveled north Friday night to test the waters against one of the better 5A teams in Lakewood.

But the Bears silenced the doubters, knocking off the Tigers with a 35-7 victory to prove they are legit.

Senior Ayden Snow accounted for three of Palmer Ridge's touchdowns. He broke free for a 59-yard run on a keep that went into the end zone, and reeled in two long touchdown passes from quarterback Derek Hester.

Lakewood's lone score was the first touchdown of the game, when Santino Lopez pulled down an impressive grab on a pass from Max Schadler.

