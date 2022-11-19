Pine Creek defeats Grandview to advance to 5A football semifinals

The Eagles defeated the Wolves 24-3 in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Saturday.

AURORA, Colo. — The Pine Creek Eagles are moving on.

Pine Creek, the No. 5 seed in the Class 5A football playoff bracket, defeated No. 4 Grandview 24-3 on Saturday at Legacy Stadium in the quarterfinals.

Junior running back Mason Miller powered the Eagles offensively with three rushing touchdowns.

Grandview junior quarterback Liam Szarka, who helped lead the Wolves over Cherry Creek in Week 10, did not play due to injury.

Pine Creek advances to play three-time defending champion No. 1 Cherry Creek in the semifinal round next weekend.

Grandview's season ends with a 9-3 overall record.

