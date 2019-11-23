PARKER, Colo. — The top-seeded Pine Creek Eagles never let up on No. 9 Ponderosa in the 4A quarterfinals, as they advanced with the 55-17 win Saturday.

The Eagles opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 45-yard rushing touchdown from one of the most prolific running backs in the state, David Moore III.

On the ensuing two drives, Ponderosa quarterback Jack Hanenburg threw back-to-back pick sixes to Beau Freyler and Gavin Whetzal.

Hanenburg left the game in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury, and was replaced by sophomore quarterback Karter Johnson.

The first Ponderosa touchdown came at the tail end of the second quarter, a 65-yard rush from Cael Porter.