Platte Valley football defeats Berthoud

The Broncos were victorious 41-21 over the Spartans on the road Friday night.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A Patriot League matchup pitted Platte Valley against Berthoud at Max Marr Stadium on Friday night.

The Broncos came away with a 41-21 victory over the Spartans to improve to 2-2 overall on the season. It was a bounce back for Platte Valley, which had suffered back-to-back losses following its season-opening victory over Strasburg.

The defeat is Berthoud's third in a row as the Spartans fall to 1-3 overall.

The Broncos will look to build on the win when they travel to Brush next weekend. Berthoud will have a tough bounce-back test when it travels to Resurrection Christian, the No. 2 team in the Class 2A CHSAA rankings, next weekend.

