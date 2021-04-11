No. 10 Pomona football survives upset bid from Castle View in 5A playoffs

The Panthers trailed the Sabercats at halftime 7-0, but rallied for a 14-7 win and a trip to the Sweet 16 next weekend.

ARVADA, Colo. — The No. 10 Pomona football team wasn't supposed to end their season this early.

A second half rally on Thursday night against No. 23 Castle View in the 5A playoffs ensured the journey isn't over yet.

The Panthers escaped with a 14-7 win at the NAAC after trailing the Sabercats 7-0 at halftime. Senior Noah Epley got Pomona on the board midway through the third quarter with a TD to make it 7-6.

After a failed PAT, the score held until late in the fourth quarter, when Panthers senior Dominick Nichols busted off a long run for a touchdown to give Pomona a 12-7 lead with just 2:52 left on the clock. A successful two-point conversion helped seal the win.

On deck for Pomona is a trip to the Sweet 16 next weekend against No. 7 Regis Jesuit. The winner of that game will advance to the 5A quarterfinals and likely a showdown with No. 2 Cherry Creek.

Castle View QB Nathan Schmidt hit junior Ace Malone for the team's lone score of the night on a touchdown strike of more than 80 yards in the first half. The Sabercats finished their 2021 season with a respectable 6-5 record.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

>> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.