Pomona football rolls past Lakewood to even up record at 3-3

ARVADA, Colo. — The Pomona football team improved to 3-3 on the season on Thursday night by rolling Lakewood, 49-7.
While Pomona is happy to be back at .500, two of their three losses have come by just a single point. That wasn't a possibility in this one, as the Panthers raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
For Lakewood (3-3), it's a disappointing result for the second week in a row after a promising 3-1 start to the season. The Tigers will look to get back on track next Thursday, but it won't be easy with No. 3 Columbine on the schedule.
Pomona will try to get to 4-3 when they face No. 4 Ralston Valley the same evening.
