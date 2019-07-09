LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Pomona wanted to get rid of the bad taste of being upset in Week 1. It was gone as soon as its second game kicked off.

The Panthers, who are ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, bounced back with an emphatic 49-6 win over Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium on Friday night.

Jack Pospisil got Pomona back on track by fielding the opening kickoff and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown to begin the game. The tone was set from there.

The only thing that could slow down the Panthers was lightning in the area, which delayed the game multiple times before starting and again in the first quarter.

Up 42-6 by halftime, Pomona (1-1) was in cruise control the rest of the way. The Panthers will next play No. 1 and defending state champion Valor Christian next Friday at the NAAC.

Bear Creek falls to 0-2 on the season and next plays Vista Ridge next week.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.

Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA

RELATED: Castle View holds off Arapahoe's comeback bid in classic 5A battle

RELATED: #7 Pueblo South grabs road win over #4 Erie

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports