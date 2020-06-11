No. 4 Pomona stays undefeated with win over Mullen

The Panthers ran past the Mustangs 42-21 on Thursday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — Nobody thrives on Thursday night quite like the Pomona football team.

The Panthers have been dominant in their three Thursday night games this season, and Week 5 was no different. Pomona, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the most recent CHSAA poll, rolled to a 42-21 victory over Mullen to stay undefeated on the season.

The Panthers (5-0) took control early with a 42-0 lead in the first half to force a running clock before halftime at the North Area Athletic Complex (NAAC).

Pomona will hope its Thursday night luck will continue next week in the regular-season finale when it faces No. 3 Columbine for the Jeffco League title.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!