Ponderosa football begins season with win over Bear Creek

The Mustangs knocked off the Bears 34-8 on Friday night.

PARKER, Colo. — The Ponderosa High School football team comes into the 2020 season ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.

The Mustangs started things off on the right foot with a convincing 34-8 win over Bear Creek at EchoPark Stadium on Friday night.

It was a non-league matchup for Ponderosa, which improved to 1-0 on the season. The Mustangs will begin Western Slope League play next Saturday, Oct. 17 at Grand Junction Central.

Bear Creek (0-1) will begin Jeffco League action on Thursday night at Trailblazer Stadium.

