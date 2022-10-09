Ponderosa powers past Golden to stay undefeated

The Mustangs proved their #1 ranking

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PARKER, Colo. — Their offense is on fire, their defense is powerful (and creates turnovers) and their confidence level seems to be sky high.

It should be.

The Ponderosa Mustangs just earned their 3rd statement win in as many weeks.

The Mustangs are 3-0, ranked #1 in the 4A division, and look to be getting stronger after an impressive 56-7 victory over a solid Golden squad.

The Demons of Golden are no easy opponent either, entering the matchup 2-0 with one of the state's strongest quarterbacks in Jazel Riley IV, Ponderosa showcased themselves as a completely well-rounded team that can do a whole lot of damage all year long.

Watch the highlights above to see as the Mustangs took a 42-7 halftime lead.

The @_pondofootball team has scored so many touchdowns this season that they've got their 'Dirty Dancing' move perfected! 😂 @JaronCohen1 #9sports pic.twitter.com/jL6TanM2sb — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 10, 2022

That’s what we do l!!!! We score, and then we gotta show the crowd we are cultured!!! #dirtydancing — Lyam Edwards (@lyamedwards1) September 10, 2022

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage tomorrow morning on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!

If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n