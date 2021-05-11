Ponderosa rolls past Aurora Central in 4A football playoffs

The Mustangs defeated the Trojans 29-14 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.

PARKER, Colo. — Ponderosa is moving on in the Class 4A football playoffs.

The Mustangs, who entered the postseason as the No. 10 seed, hosted No. 23 Aurora Central in the opening round Friday night. A strong start powered Ponderosa to a 29-14 victory at EchoPark Stadium.

The Mustangs were led by quarterback Andrew Heidel, who threw three touchdown passes -- all in the first half. Karter Johnson was on the receiving end of two of them, while Max Mervin reeled in one.

Ponderosa also had a 48-yard field goal made by Hayden Huckaby. Dawson Hadwiger secured the win with a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

Aurora Central found the end zone twice on rushing touchdowns, one each from Simeon Veasley and Cai'reis Curby.

Ponderosa (7-4 overall this season) advances to face No. 7 Chatfield (7-3) in the second round next week.

Aurora Central's season comes to an end with an 8-3 overall record.

