Poudre rocks Rocky Mountain in inaugural Canvas Community Classic

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Poudre Impalas made a statement in the first ever Fort Collins-area high school football game played at Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium, by taking down their cross-town rival Rocky Mountain High School 34-7 in a Friday matinee game.

The Impalas opened the scoreboard on the ground, with a rushing touchdown from Saje Camirand.

Then, in the second quarter, senior quarterback Quentin Harms was flushed out of the pocket, he avoided a sack, and flipped the ball to his senior tight end Logan Correll for the go-ahead, and eventual winning touchdown.

The triple crown was completed when the defense earned its own touchdown in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain junior running back Abraham Chatila was stripped by Camirand coming out of his own end zone. Jones Thomas caught the loose ball in the air, swept around the right side, and took it in for the short touchdown.

The rout was on, when the Lobos scored one more unanswered touchdown in the second half.

Rocky Mountain scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter from a one-yard run by Chatila.

With the win, Poudre improves to 5-1 on the season and hosts Fairview on Thursday night.

Rocky Mountain drops to 3-3 on the season and plays Fort Collins on Friday.

Pretty cool opportunity for these high school rivalry games to settle the score on a college field. @impalatweets vs @RMHSLOBOS on deck first. #9sports @9Preps pic.twitter.com/c0e9Noryt9 — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) September 30, 2022

