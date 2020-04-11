Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/3/20)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!
We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.
Our top plays start with some of the top players in 1A...
No. 5: Strasburg facing fourth-and-21, but no problem. Collin Russell hits AJ Hemphill for the unbelievable diving grab to set up the score.
No. 4: Heritage QB Zane Pavelko floats this one to the end zone and Calvin Raab tips it up to himself, lands on top of the defender and that's a touchdown!
No. 3: A defensive gem! Eaglecrest QB Khalil Howard is swallowed up by Arapahoe's Jareb Ramos and Jaylon Glosson scoops up the loose ball for the touchdown!
No. 2: Fairview's Jay Barry fields this kickoff on his own five, weaves through the middle, hits the sidelines and hits the gas. Barry with the 95-yard return touchdown!
No. 1: Valor's Grant Simmons pitches this one to Gavin Sawchuk and he shifts into overdrive. 100 yards on the return and Sawchuck had six touchdowns in the game alone. Wow!
