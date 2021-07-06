Prep Rally Honor Roll (7/6/21)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best, with a twist this week!
The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top reactions from high school athletes so far in 2021. Check out the top soundbites the 9Preps team captured during CHSAA seasons C and D, then vote for your favorite!
In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media -- as each like and retweet count toward the vote for play of the week! The winner will be revealed on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange on Sunday morning.
This week's candidates for the Honor Roll reaction of 2021 so far include:
- Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse player Griffin Meyer
- Loveland golfer Katelyn Lehigh
- Regis Jesuit field hockey player Grace Weigand
- Battle Mountain hockey player Logan Gremmer
- Thomas Jefferson football player Randy Yeboah
