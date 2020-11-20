Ralston Valley beats Legacy to finish 2020 season with 5-2 record

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Ralston Valley football team finished 2020 in style.
After just missing out on a playoff berth in the 8-team 5A bracket, the Mustangs used their last chance to take the field this season to capture one final win. They defeated Legacy by a score of 41-21 on Thursday night to end the year at 5-2.
The Lightning also came into the game with an impressive showing this season at 4-1 and finished with a mark of 4-2 on the year.
