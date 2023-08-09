Ralston Valley rolls past Grandview in big 5A football clash

The Mustangs defeated the Wolves 30-15 on Friday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — This lopsided result seemed like a surprise considering the matchup on paper.

Ralston Valley, which is ranked No. 9 in Class 5A in this week's media poll, throttled No. 5 Grandview by a score of 30-15 on Friday night at the North Area Athletic Complex (NAAC).

It was the first taste of defeat for the Wolves, who suffered their first loss of the season (now 2-1 overall). With the win, Ralston Valley improves to 2-1 overall and is expected to rise in the media rankings next week.

Grandview will look to bounce back next Saturday (Sept. 16) at home against Fruita Monument. Ralston Valley next plays No. 3 Regis Jesuit at home Friday (Sept. 15) night.

