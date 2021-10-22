Ralston Valley defeats Columbine in 5A football top-10 battle

The Mustangs took down the Rebels 35-14 on Friday night.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There was a lot on the line when Ralston Valley and Columbine met at Jeffco Stadium on Friday night. Two Jeffco football teams, both ranked among the top 10 in Class 5A, in a key league battle.

The Mustangs (ranked No. 6) used a strong second half to pull away from the Rebels (ranked No. 5) for a 35-14 victory. Both teams were sharp defensively in the first half, going into halftime locked at 7-7 each.

Ralston Valley improves to 8-1 overall with the victory, and its only loss coming to league-leading Pomona in Week 7. The Mustangs will close out the regular season at home against Arvada West next week.

Columbine falls to 6-3 and will look to bounce back at Pomona in its regular-season finale.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.