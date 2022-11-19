Ralston Valley holds off Columbine to advance to 5A football semifinals

The Mustangs defeated the Rebels 28-7 in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Saturday.

ARVADA, Colo. — Ralston Valley and Columbine met again on Saturday for another crucial game this football season.

The Mustangs, who are the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A football bracket, faced the No. 6 Rebels for the second time in 2022 in the quarterfinals at the North Area Athletic Complex.

Ralston Valley won the regular-season matchup for the Jeffco League title in October, and did the same in Saturday's playoff game -- defeating Columbine 28-7 to advance to the state semifinals.

Ralston Valley will face No. 2 Valor Christian next weekend with a spot in the state championship game on the line.

Columbine's season ends with a 10-2 overall record.

