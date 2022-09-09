Ralston Valley gets big 5A football win over Grandview in top-10 matchup

The No. 8 Mustangs knocked off the No. 2 Wolves 33-21 on the road Friday night.

AURORA, Colo. — If you weren't already paying attention to the Ralston Valley football team, now would be a good time to start.

The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA poll, put up a fight against three-time defending state champion Cherry Creek in their season opener.

After picking up an out-of-state win in Week 2, Ralston Valley aimed to pick up their first victory of the season against a Colorado opponent -- but had a tough task facing No. 2 Grandview.

But a fast start that included 20 first-quarter points powered the Mustangs to a 33-21 victory over the Wolves on Friday night at Legacy Stadium.

"(This win) says we're back. We were never really gone, but we're here this year and we're here to stay," said Ralston Valley junior quarterback Logan Madden, who had four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

Ralston Valley improves to 2-1 on the season and hands Grandview its first defeat of the season, which falls to the same overall record.

