Ralston Valley shuts down Mountain Vista in football season opener

The Mustangs defeated the Golden Eagles 13-7 in their Zero Week matchup.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — 'Zero Week' games almost never have this much hype.

Ralston Valley, No. 4 in the preseason rankings, traveled to Mountain Vista on Friday (August 18) night for a clash between two teams that hope to be Class 5A football contenders this fall.

It was also a matchup featuring two of the state's best quarterbacks in Logan Madden (Ralston Valley) and Austyn Modrzewski (Mountain Vista).

In the end, it was Madden and his Mustangs who came away with a 13-7 victory over the Golden Eagles at Halftime Help Stadium.

"We're going to play a hard schedule this year. We just have to come out firing every single time," said senior Jack Wagner, who reeled in the game-sealing interception. "I knew it was game. I'm happy we won."

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n