LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week felt more like the Game of the Year.

In a battle of undefeated 5A powerhouses, fourth-ranked Ralston Valley knocked off No. 1 Columbine in a Friday night classic at Jeffco Stadium.

The difference in the 24-23 thriller was a successful 2-point conversion by the Mustangs in the final minutes.

Both defenses were stout, allowing just a 13-9 edge for Columbine at halftime. The Rebels led by 23-16 with less than 3 minutes to play when Ralston Valley quarterback Walker Brickle connected with JJ Galbreath on a 60-yard bomb.

The Mustangs then opted to go for two, which was ran in by Chase Wilson.

Ralston Valley remains undefeated (8-0, 3-0 Metro West League), while Columbine falls to 7-1, 2-1 MW.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday morning.

RELATED: Chatfield downs Golden in key Jeffco League game

RELATED: No. 2 Cherry Creek cruises past No. 8 Eaglecrest

RELATED: Highlands Ranch uses early comeback to pull away from Castle View