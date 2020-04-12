x
Texas high school football player escorted from game by police after hitting referee

A reporter from The Monitor, a newspaper in the Rio Grande Valley, tweeted the player was escorted out of the stadium by police.
Credit: AP
Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg's high school zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

EDINBURG, Texas — Updated at 8:57 a.m. Friday to reflect the incident involved an Edinburg High School player. 

A football player from Edinburg High School was escorted out of a playoff game by police after he hit the game's referee on Thursday night, according to Andrew McCulloch, a reporter for The Monitor, a newspaper based in Texas's Rio Grande Valley, who was covering the playoff game.

The player, Emmanuel Duron, had been ejected from the game after a penalty, according to McCulloch. Duron ran back onto the field and knocked the referee onto the turf, McCulloch tweeted.

The referee was evaluated for a possible concussion, McCulloch tweeted.

Credit: AP
Football referee Fred Gracia lies on the ground rafter being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in a high school zone play-in game between Edinburg and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
Credit: AP
Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron is pulled from the field by coaching staff after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron came running from the sideline area after the referee announced his ejection, slamming into the official. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

