Regis Jesuit wins Holy War over Mullen in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Raiders jumped out to 28-7 halftime lead over the Mustangs and held on for a 35-21 win to earn bragging rights in the rivalry game.

DENVER — The Holy War belongs to Regis Jesuit.

At least this year.

In the 9Preps Game of the Week on Friday night it was the No. 4 Raiders defeating No. 14 Mullen, 35-21, to move 2-1 on the season. The Mustangs dropped to 1-2.

The highlight of the game for Mullen was a 92-yard kickoff return from Michael Brouillette to pull them within a touchdown after getting down early.

But it was the Raiders responding with a huge play of their own before halftime, this time in the form of a pick-six from Dervin Taylor III to put his team up 21-7. Regis extended its lead to 28-7 before the break and cruised in the second half to the victory.

"It just proves that we're still in here," Taylor told 9NEWS after the game. "We still livin', we still grindin' and we (are) still one of the top (teams) in the state."

And the No. 6 ranked Raiders did indeed prove they're one of the best teams in Colorado, with this win coming in an electric atmosphere.

"It's awesome. That Holy War is definitely a fun one (and) there's a lot of hype around the game," Mullen's Dallas Macias told 9NEWS. "We're all friends, so after the game we're all loving each other," Macias said.

Friends after the game, but on Friday night, Regis Jesuit earned bragging rights for this year.

