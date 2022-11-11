Regis Jesuit's offense explodes in 5A football playoff win over Fossil Ridge

The Raiders defeated the Sabercats 63-28 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday night.

AURORA, Colo — It's safe to say Regis Jesuit was ready for the playoffs.

The Raiders, who are the No. 7 seed in the Class 5A football bracket, were dominant in their postseason opener -- blowing past No. 10 Fossil Ridge 63-28 on their home field Friday night.

Regis Jesuit scored 42 points by halftime and forced a running clock in the third quarter.

"We came out and handled business. It feels good," senior quarterback Exander Carroll said. "We're nothing to play with, so keep an eye out on Regis because we're going for the state championship."

Regis Jesuit advances to face No. 2 Valor Christian in the quarterfinals next week. The Raiders defeated the Eagles in overtime (23-17) in the season opener back in August.

Fossil Ridge's season ends with a 9-3 overall record.

