Regis Jesuit outlasts Valor Christian in overtime of 9Preps Game of the Week

The Raiders topped the Eagles 23-17 in overtime of Friday night's season opener.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Two of the top Class 5A football teams in Colorado clashed Friday night to kick off the 2022 season in style!

Regis Jesuit (ranked No. 4 in the preseason CHSAA poll) traveled to No. 2 Valor Christian for a tough season-opening test.

The Raiders outlasted the Eagles to win an overtime thriller 23-17 on Valor's home field.

Regis Jesuit quarterback Exander Carroll was named 'King of the Night' by 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange as the game's MVP.

