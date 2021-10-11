Resurrection Christian football takes down undefeated Severance

The Cougars dealt the Silver Knights their first defeat this season, 24-14, on Friday night.

SEVERANCE, Colo. — The battle for the Class 2A Patriot-West League title just got somehow even more interesting.

Two league title contenders, Resurrection Christian and Severance, squared off in a key matchup on Friday night. Ultimately, it was the Cougars -- who are ranked No. 3 in 2A in this week's CHSAA rankings -- who took down the No. 5 and undefeated Silver Knights, 24-14.

Severance suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to 6-1 overall on the season while RCS improves to 5-1.

The Cougars were dominant in the first half, holding the Silver Knights scoreless while taking a 10-0 halftime lead.

Severance finally found the scoreboard in the third quarter when new QB Jaden Hoffman hit Trevin Hull for a 76-yard touchdown. The Silver Knights went on to close the gap to 10 points with another touchdown and 2-point conversion, but were held there until the final.

For RCS, quarterback Eddie Lemons ran for two rushing touchdowns, while Cade Dunlap had one. Kicker Josh Salehi hit a 42-yard field goal for the first points of the game.

